EXCLUSIVE: 'Fuller House' Cast Weighs In on Series Creator Jeff Franklin Buying the Iconic House

Whatever happened to predictability? It turns out the iconic Full House house is nothing like the set that fans of the sitcom have come to know and love.



RELATED: People's Choice Awards 2017: The Complete Winners List



"The house looks nothing like the set," Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin dished to ET's Carly Steel on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday. "You could not fit a bedroom probably on the second floor of the house that is the size of our set. I was like, 'This is really tiny, you guys. There is no way like 12 of us could live in this house.'"



The cast of the hit Netflix reboot knows all about the ins and outs of the San Francisco home because the show's creator, Jeff Franklin, recently purchased the property.



"It's so incredible," star Candace Cameron Bure gushed to ET. "That now the Full and Fuller House house is in the family."



Franklin quipped, "The neighbors are thrilled."

WATCH: 2017 People's Choice Awards: The Best and Most Baffling Moments



Fuller House patriarch Bob Sagat also revealed that there's a special show keepsake in the backyard.



"He put our hand prints in cement in the backyard!" Sagat noted.



The actor also said that in honor of the show's 30th anniversary, the cast plans to have a massive slumber party in the house.



And the beloved TV family has plenty to celebrate these days. The cast picked up a People's Choice Award for Favorite Premium Comedy Series during Wednesday's show.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why She Doesn't Celebrate Valentine's Day With Her Husband



"We never win awards! We never won an award in the old days, so we're very grateful," John Stamos told ET's Steel backstage after their win.



For more from the People's Choice Awards, watch the clip below!

Related Articles