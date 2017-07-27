Blac Chyna Is ‘Feeling Good’ on First Red Carpet Since Rob Kardashian Drama: ‘Just Being Positive’

Blac Chyna says she's "doing good" following a drama-filled month of public feuding with her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian.

The 29-year-old model and reality star made her first red carpet appearance since her dramatic online blow-up with her ex on Wednesday, speaking with ET's Lauren Zima at the iGo.Live App event in Los Angeles, where she opened up about how she's been handling all of her personal drama.

"I'm doing good. I'm just feeling blessed right now," she shared. "I'm so excited to be here."

ETONLINE

WATCH: Nicki Minaj and Blac Chyna Hang Out With Their Lamborghinis

Chyna also opened up about her adorable 8-month-old daughter, Dream -- whom she shares with Kardashian -- and her 4-year-old son, King Cairo, with rapper Tyga.

"Oh my god! Like, they're amazing, yeah. They're doing well," she said. "They're doing well for sure."

While things between Chyna and Kardashian are tense -- she got a restraining order against her ex following their savage blow-up on Twitter -- she said she's on positive terms with Tyga these days.

"We're good. We have a baby together, you know?" she explained.

WATCH: Blac Chyna Steps Out in Daisy Dukes Just Days After Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

As the social media star and fashion entrepreneur moves forward with her life, Chyna says she plans on "just being positive and working my brand," which includes her cosmetic store, Lashed, and her clothing line, 88Fin.

"That's really all I can do right now," Chyna said. "And [to focus on] being a good mother, of course."

The star was also spotted being followed by a camera crew, but Chyna played coy about their presence, saying she's "not sure" why the cameras were there, and denying that she's filming a new reality show.

At the event, she was photographed hanging out with two other Kardashian exes: her original baby daddy, Tyga,(who memorably had a relationship with Kylie Jenner) and Lamar Odom (Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband).

Blac Chyna and Lamar Odom are seen together at event for iGoLive in Beverly Hills. (Splash News) More

WATCH: Blac Chyna Makes a Colorful Public Appearance Amid Rob Kardashian Drama

Related Articles