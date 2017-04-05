Mischa Barton’s Ex-Boyfriend Named in Revenge Porn Case Thinks They’re Still Dating, Apparently

One of the men Mischa Barton has obtained a restraining order against in her revenge-porn case still claims to be in a relationship with the “O.C.” actress. And her lawyer says he definitely isn’t.

In a statement to TheWrap on Wednesday, Barton’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, shot down a claim that Barton is still in a relationship with Adam Spaw, aka Adam Shaw.

“Mischa is absolutely not involved with Adam Spaw,” Bloom told TheWrap. “Everything she said in her declaration is 100 percent accurate.”

In a response to Barton’s request for a temporary restraining order, Spaw/Shaw objected to the order, saying he had not tried to sell the tapes featuring Barton.

He also said that he’s been involved with Barton for “many months,” and that he “can’t wait” to see her after the whole revenge-porn matter is over. (He refers to her by the legal term “petitioner” in his filing.)

“I do not agree to an order that would preclude me from having any contact with Petitioner. I have never attempted to sell or distribute the tapes of Petitioner. The opposite is true, i.e., I have made efforts since I first learned of the existence of the tapes to make sure that they were not sold or distributed in any fashion,” Spaw/Shaw said in the papers.

And here’s the kicker: “I’m been [sic] in an intimate relationship with Petitioner for many months and I can’t wait to see my girlfriend as soon as this proceeding is resolved. I do not agree the Petitioner should be allowed to record our conversations since I have been wrongfully accused and I should enjoy the same rights as any other citizen,” he added.

In mid-March, Barton obtained restraining orders against Shaw and another former boyfriend, Jon Zacharias.

The orders, granted to Barton on Tuesday and obtained by TheWrap, state that Zacharias and Shaw “may not sell, distribute, give away or show any naked photos or videos of any type of Mischa Barton.”

According to the orders, Barton began dating Zacharias in October, and during their “brief time together” he “recorded me having sex with him, taking a shower and took other naked pictures of me WITHOUT MY PERMISSION OR KNOWLEDGE. Jon is trying to sell those tapes without my permission for $500,000.”

In the restraining order request, Barton said that, after she broke up with Zacharias, she began seeing Shaw, who informed Barton that he was a former friend of Zacharias and “told me that Mr. Zacharias was bragging about having the intimate photographs and videos of me.”

Barton goes on to state that Shaw copied the intimate photos and videos from Zacharias’ computer “and attempted to erase them from Mr. Zacharias’ computer. Mr. Zacharias is very technical, so I doubt that Mr. Shaw was actually able to erase anything from Mr. Zacharias’ computer.”

Barton said that she dated Shaw for a while “but recently, he, too, tried to take advantage of me and forged my signature on some checks. He was arrested.”

“I am concerned about both men now,” Barton says in the papers.

Barton’s request for a restraining order came on the heels of a Daily Mail report that an “x-rated video” featuring Barton “is being shopped around Hollywood.”

According to the Daily Mail’s report, the purported video “shows Barton having sex with a dark haired man” and “is being offered to the highest bidder with the starting price of $500,000.”

On Monday, Bloom issued a statement saying that the restraining orders for Zacharias and Spaw for “several weeks,” with Zacharias’ order being extended until April 26 and Spaw’s being extended until May 3.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

