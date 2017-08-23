Eva Mendes Shares Sweet, Rare Photo of Her Mother

Eva Mendes. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eva Mendes is giving fans a heartwarming look at her family.

The 43-year-old actress shared a black-and-white pic of herself with her mom, Eva Perez Suarez, on Instagram on Wednesday.

Simply captioned "Mami ❤️," the photo shows Mendes in a pleated skirt, white cardigan and wearing heels as she holds her mother's arm. The two appear to be crossing a street.

Mendes last shared a throwback pic of herself as a baby with her mom on Mother's Day. "My mama. Simply the BEST," she captioned the vintage snap.

Earlier this month, Mendes and Ryan Gosling were spotted at Disneyland, looking happy as can be, going on rides and shopping for a few souvenirs.

The couple, who are parents to 2-year-old Esmeralda and 1-year-old Amada, have kept their daughters away from public view. Though, every now and then, the two will make public comments about one another and their little girls.

