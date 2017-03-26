Elton John Celebrates 70th Birthday With Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Rob Lowe and More at Star-Studded Bash

Memo to Elton John: 70 never looked so good!

The musical icon celebrated his seventh decade of life with a massive A-list bash on Saturday to benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum.

Guests of the Hollywood fete included Rob Lowe, Katy Perry, Jon Hamm, Neil Patrick Harris, Jack McBrayer, Ryan Phillippe, Tom Ford and Heidi Klum. Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder honored the GRAMMY-winning singer with an upbeat rendition of the birthday song, while Ryan Adams sang a cover of John's "Rocket Man."

The English superstar also posted an image to Instagram of him blowing out candles on a birthday cake alongside his sons, 6-year-old Elijah and 4-year-old Zachary. "Birthday bliss," John captioned the snap, also tagging his longtime partner and husband, David Furnish.

Furnish, 54, later uploaded a snap of John and his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, the lyricist behind dozens of the legendary singer's hits. Furnish wrote, "What an extraordinary evening celebrating two history milestones -- Elton's 70th birthday and 50 years of Elton and Bernie Taupin's successful songwriting partnership."

John recently spoke out on the milestone birthday, telling Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, "Seventy sounds so archaic, doesn't it? When I was growing up, 70 sounded like the end of the world. But things have changed. You're only as old as you feel inside. As far as my inner self, I feel great."

