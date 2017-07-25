Drake Has a Huge New Tattoo That Looks Just Like Lil Wayne’s Face

It's no secret that Drake has a lot of love for his friend and collaborator, Lil Wayne, but it appears he recently went above and beyond to show just how much Weezy means to him.

On Monday night, the 30-year-old rapper shared a photo from Houston Appreciation Weekend of himself wearing a tank top that showcased some fresh ink on his left bicep. The new sizable tattoo appears to be of Lil Wayne's face. This ink joins the collection of portraits Drake has tattooed on his body, including one of the late Aaliyah and others of his parents, Sandi and Dennis.

Drake flashes his new ink. (Photo: Drake via Instagram)

MORE: Drake and Nicki Minaj Show Each Other Love at 2017 Billboard Music Awards -- 'Glad We Found Our Way Back'

Just days prior to revealing his new body art, Drake posted a photo of the "Lollipop" rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Carter Jr., with the simple caption: "King."

Drake and Lil Wayne's relationship runs deep, as they've worked together on over 20 songs. One of their most recent collaborations was on Nicki Minaj's song, "No Frauds," which was released in April. They also made an appearance together at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

MORE: Zayn Malik Defends His Cover Art From Claims He Copied Lil Wayne

While Lil Wayne, 34, might be the muse behind Drake's tattoo, the "One Dance" rapper appears to have influenced some ink that his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, got when they were together. Last September, the 29-year-old R&B singer got a tattoo of a camouflage shark on her left ankle, which was a nod to a stuffed animal that Drake bought for her during a romantic date at the Ripley's Aquarium of Canada in his native town of Toronto, a source told ET.

Check it out:

Related Articles