Donald Trump and a Glowing Orb: Marvel’s Answer to Their Villain Problem? Twitter Thinks So

A picture is worth a thousand words… and if it’s a picture of Donald Trump surrounded by Saudi dignitaries in a darkened room, with the Egyptian president, King Salman and The Donald himself resting their hands on a glowing orb, you can bet it’s also worth a thousand tweets.

Although the photo does conjure up images that could be found on the editing room floor of a Marvel Universe masterpiece, it was taken Sunday while the POTUS was on his intercontinental diplomacy tour. After giving an anti-terrorism speech in Riyadh, Trump joined King Salman and Egyptian president Abdel Fata al-Sissi at the opening of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. During event, the three world leaders placed their hands on a glowing orb, which represents earth.

When the photo made it on-line, Twitter went berserk, and the photo went viral… as did the wise cracks.

