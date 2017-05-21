Donald Trump and a Glowing Orb: Marvel’s Answer to Their Villain Problem? Twitter Thinks So

A picture is worth a thousand words… and if it’s a picture of Donald Trump surrounded by Saudi dignitaries in a darkened room, with the Egyptian president, King Salman and The Donald himself resting their hands on a glowing orb, you can bet it’s also worth a thousand tweets.

Although the photo does conjure up images that could be found on the editing room floor of a Marvel Universe masterpiece, it was taken Sunday while the POTUS was on his intercontinental diplomacy tour. After giving an anti-terrorism speech in Riyadh, Trump joined King Salman and Egyptian president Abdel Fata al-Sissi at the opening of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. During event, the three world leaders placed their hands on a glowing orb, which represents earth.

When the photo made it on-line, Twitter went berserk, and the photo went viral… as did the wise cracks.

Looks like Marvel finally solved their villain problem. pic.twitter.com/dznJ8THmD7 — HUCKWORTH. (@TylerHuckabee) May 21, 2017











"Double, double toil and trouble;

Fire burn, and caldron bubble." pic.twitter.com/Zp7whnPzCk — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 21, 2017











"I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the Glowing White Orb. You can do anything" pic.twitter.com/wK1ohbWqPk — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 21, 2017



















Wow, Trump just hasn't been the same since he touched that orb pic.twitter.com/qWLNNVk6Cp — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) May 21, 2017











One day yr bragging abt Gen Pershing &pigs blood bullets, next yr communing the orb of destiny with The Custodian of the Sacred Mosques. pic.twitter.com/6xZ1aDTcS5 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 21, 2017











Lots of snickering from armchair presidents who have never allowed themselves to be drained of their Life-Force to sustain the Great Orb https://t.co/Hs8vJsqYBm — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) May 21, 2017











Okay, am I the only one who is thinking Saruman and "Lord of the Rings?" https://t.co/nkzhqodriv — Erik Larson (@exlarson) May 21, 2017











I see in your future … the Marshal of the Supreme Court! pic.twitter.com/HIYPX36Ilq — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 21, 2017











"What does it do?"

"It lets you go back in time and tweet warnings about the future to yourself." pic.twitter.com/fr6wYKZIrV — Rich Parr (@richparr79) May 21, 2017









not all the palantiri were accounted for when Numenor was corrupted by Sauron and lost so it's always nice to see one come back into play pic.twitter.com/hBY2DDSmSs — ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (@meakoopa) May 21, 2017































@jonathanchait The Magic 8-Ball sez: Beware of Bobby 3-Sticks. He's not just the prosecutor. He's special. — David Corbett (@DavidCorbett_CA) May 21, 2017









