'Doctor Who' fans, rejoice! Catherine Tate joins David Tennant on the cast of 'DuckTales'

Doctor Who fans were thrilled when they heard that the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant, would lend his Scottish brogue to the newly rebooted DuckTales as Scrooge McDuck. They’ll now be over the moon with the announcement that Tennant will be joined by one of his companions, comedian Catherine Tate, as the wicked Magica de Spell.

In this exclusive clip from the next episode, “Terror of the Terra-firmians!,” Magica tries to get her niece, Lena, to abandon a helpless Mrs. Beakley. Magica was one of Scrooge’s major foils in both the comics as well as the original DuckTales series, and Tate will continue to voice the Sorceress of Shadows on a recurring basis in the new show as well. In previous versions, Magica was obsessed with stealing Scrooge’s No. 1 Dime so she could give herself the Midas Touch. This time, it appears she’s driven by revenge and she’ll use Lena to infiltrate the McDuck family.

Catherine Tate and David Tennant in Doctor Who (Photo: BBC) More

Tate was a well-established comedian before her turn as the time- and space-traveling Donna Noble, though Americans not familiar with Doctor Who may know her better as the lecherous manager Nellie Bertram from The Office.

The “Terror of the Terra-firmians!” episode of DuckTales premieres Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. on Disney XD.

