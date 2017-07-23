‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Teaser Trailer: Two Doctors Tackle a Twist in Time

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from the Season 10 finale of “Doctor Who” below.]

While everyone is in a tizzy over the casting of Jodie Whittaker as the new star of “Doctor Who,” let’s not forget that we’re not done with Peter Capaldi quiet yet.

The Comic-Con panel for “Doctor Who” on Sunday served as a farewell to Capaldi, who came on as the 12th Doctor in the long-running sci-fi series. Also bidding adieu to Twelve were his co-stars Pearl Mackie who plays companion Bill, Matt Lucas who plays assistant Nardole, Michelle Gomez who plays Missy, writer Mark Gatiss and showrunner Steven Moffat.

Capaldi isn’t the only one who’s leaving. Moffat will be passing the mantle to “Broadchurch” showrunner Chris Chibnall, and judging by what happened in the finale, Gomez is hanging up her Time Lord duds as well. UPDATE: Sadly, Mackie also confirmed in the panel that she will also abandon ship (TARDIS?) after the Christmas special, which makes for a clean slate across the board.

The Season 10 finale left things on a massive cliffhanger that will need to be sorted for the annual Christmas episode. While Bill got freed from her retro Cyberman prison by her love interest-turned-alien pilot from the season premiere, no one else had such a rosy outlook. Missy tried to double-cross the previous incarnation of herself, The Master (John Simm), who in turn killed her. Nardole was stuck on a ship trying to save a bunch of kids from an inevitable Cyberman takeover, and the Doctor was so injured that he started to regenerate. He tried to resist the inevitable though when he was faced by his very first incarnation, the First Doctor (David Bradley playing the role of William Hartnell).

The Christmas special will have to answer many questions including who lives and who dies, and just how the two Doctors fit in with the coming of Thirteen (Whittaker). Take a look at the trailer for the Christmas episode “Twice Upon a Time,” which also features Gatiss, below:

“Doctor Who” returns on Christmas Day on BBC America.

