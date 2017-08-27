Demi Lovato slays the National Anthem at Mayweather-McGregor fight

Demi Lovato came to slay!

The 25-year-old singer rocked the national anthem at the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

Lovato entered the ring in a striking white gown showing off her fit figure (and plenty of cleavage) and she took the mic to deliver a stunning rendition of the song.

Demi Lovato is not getting enough credit for her voice pic.twitter.com/5Io5UZoSAU — Raph (@demioutsang) August 27, 2017

The former Disney star was cool, calm and collected during her performance, earning cheers from the audience and praise on social media.

ET caught up with the singer earlier this month, when she gushed about her upcoming performance -- and told us that she planned to celebrate her 25th birthday at the fight!

“That's all I've been looking forward to doing… ever since the fight was announced, I was like, I'm going to that fight. It's gonna be amazing and I can't wait to see who wins,” shared Lovato, who turned 25 on Aug. 20.

“I'll go with friends… yeah, that's what I think about when I think about my 25th birthday. I don't even have a party planned. I'm just thinking about the fight.”

