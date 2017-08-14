'Deadpool 2' stunt driver death leaves Ryan Reynolds 'devastated,' actor says

Hours after a motorcycle sequence gone terribly wrong took the life of a stunt woman on the set of Deadpool 2, star Ryan Reynolds says he and the production is “heartbroken, shocked and devastated.”

In a tweet on social media, the Vancouver-native expressed his sorrow at the accident that occurred in the Canadian city on Monday morning:

The fatality on the Fox film saw production shut down immediately, with no indication yet when work on the sequel will resume.

Local law enforcement, the British Columbia Coroner’s Service and WorkSafeBC, the Canadian province’s version of the U.S.’ Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating what happened to the experienced road racer on this morning. As Deadline reported earlier today, this was the first film stunt the woman had performed and the Deadpool 2 tragedy came after multiple takes on Monday.

However, as we also reported, the driver was not wearing a helmet when her bike went out of control after turning a corner on a Vancouver street. The stunt woman was playing the Domino character in the sequence. Zazie Beetz plays the X-Force comic character in the David Leitch helmed picture.

Along with Reynolds and Beetz, Josh Brolin also stars in the follow up to the 2016 surprise blockbuster, which was also filmed in Vancouver in 2015.

Monday’s tragedy is the second stunt-related on-set death in North America in just over a month. John Bernecker died from massive head injuries from a fall after a stunt when wrong on the Season 8 set of The Walking Dead on July 12. The veteran stunt man was proclaimed dead soon afterward at the Atlanta Medical Center in what is believed to be the first stunt-related death in the United States in more than 17 years.

