Daniel Stern Pays Tribute To ‘Home Alone’ Co-Star John Heard

After news broke this morning of famed film and TV actor John Heard’s death Friday, his former Home Alone co-star Daniel Stern took to Twitter to pay tribute to Heard, calling him “the coolest cat in New York City for about 10 straight years.”

Stern, who in the note says he met Heard in the nascent stage of his career, wrote that it was Heard’s performance in Between the Lines that not only inspired him to do film but also taught him “HOW to be an actor in movies.”

“John was so real, so natural, so funny, so sexy and so fearless,” he wrote

Throughout the heartfelt post, Stern shares memories ranging from Heard’s performances, to his generosity: “Too bad his theater performances are gone with the wind because he was absolutely riveting onstage. But nothing was more intense than John’s performance in life. He lived it hard, fast and fearlessly. He was a romantic and a raconteur. He was as loyal and generous as they come. He was a friend and a brother and a legend in his time.”

Read the full tribute below.

Felt inspired to write something when I heard about the passing of my friend, John Heard… pic.twitter.com/zi7gdQZYOa — Daniel Stern (@RealDanielStern) July 22, 2017





