Cruel Intentions: Same-Sex Kiss Cut From E!'s 'Sanitized' Broadcast Version

E!’s broadcast of Cruel Intentions set tongues wagging Saturday night.

One of the most iconic moments from the racy 1999 drama — the same-sex smooch between Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Kathryn Merteuil and Selma Blair’s Cecile Caldwell — was excised from the version that aired on the network (which is home to such progressive programming as I Am Cait).

RELATED Cruel Intentions Reboot Officially Dead

An E! spokesperson declined to comment, but a network insider tells TVLine that the version of Cruel Intentions that aired Saturday night was a heavily sanitized “older” one that E! did not oversee the standards and practices of. The source adds that the network would likely seek out a more contemporary edit of the movie should it land on the E! schedule again.

Several years ago, Oxygen similarly landed in hot water for airing a version of the film sans smooch.

Launch Gallery: Cancelled or Not? 13 Shows on the Bubble

Related stories

The Arrangement: Is E! Drama's Hollywood Romance a Keeper?

The Arrangement's Autumn Reeser Previews E!'s Twisted Showbiz Drama

TVLine Items: Arrangement Premiere Online, Veep Season 6 Tease and More