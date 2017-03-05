Cruel Intentions: Same-Sex Kiss Cut From E!'s 'Sanitized' Broadcast Version

Michael Ausiello
TVLine.com

E!’s broadcast of Cruel Intentions set tongues wagging Saturday night.

One of the most iconic moments from the racy 1999 drama  — the same-sex smooch between Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Kathryn Merteuil and Selma Blair’s Cecile Caldwell — was excised from the version that aired on the network (which is home to such progressive programming as I Am Cait). 

RELATED Cruel Intentions Reboot Officially Dead

An E! spokesperson declined to comment, but a network insider tells TVLine that the version of Cruel Intentions that aired Saturday night was a heavily sanitized “older” one that E! did not oversee the standards and practices of. The source adds that the network would likely seek out a more contemporary edit of the movie should it land on the E! schedule again.

Several years ago, Oxygen similarly landed in hot water for airing a version of the film sans smooch.

Launch Gallery: Cancelled or Not? 13 Shows on the Bubble

Related stories

The Arrangement: Is E! Drama's Hollywood Romance a Keeper?

The Arrangement's Autumn Reeser Previews E!'s Twisted Showbiz Drama

TVLine Items: Arrangement Premiere Online, Veep Season 6 Tease and More

Get more from TVLine: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter