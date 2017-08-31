A Cord Cutters Guide to the 2017 Football Season

Labor Day means beaches, barbecues and yelling at the ref who missed that obvious pass interference call. It’s been a very long few months, but football is finally back.

But with the rapidly changing TV landscape, watching your favorite team isn’t so straightforward anymore, particularly for the millions of Americans that have opted to cut the cord in favor of cable alternatives, like YouTube TV and Sling TV, that have come online in recent years. Fortunately, TheWrap is here to help.

Here’s our comprehensive cord-cutters guide to the 2017-18 professional and college football season:

NFL

America’s most popular televised sport is also one of the easiest to watch without a cable or satellite subscription.

The league’s Sunday TV schedule is split between CBS, which broadcasts day games with visiting teams from the AFC, Fox, which handles the NFC, and NBC, which shows Sunday Night Football. The Super Bowl rotates between the three broadcast networks and is on NBC this year. Of course, all of those channels are available free throughout the country via the proto-cord method of watching TV, an antenna.

But for those who may not get good reception or live in a place where an antenna is impractical — or don’t want to have to go to a stationary TV to watch a game like it’s 1998 or something — there are plenty of streaming options, starting with CBS’ very own over-the-top product. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month (or $9.99 without commercials) and includes NFL games, which vary by the local markets of its users. It carries the local CBS affiliate in about 75 percent of the country’s markets.

CBS, Fox and NBC are also available on almost every major streaming service, including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue and Fubo TV, with varying degrees of coverage. DirecTV Now has Fox and NBC, but not CBS. It’s best to go to their sites to check which channels are available in which cities, but people in major markets and an increasing number of not-so-major ones can get those three broadcast networks plus NBC without a cable subscription or antenna.

There’s one significant complication: With Verizon having exclusive digital rights to the NFL, cord-cutters can’t stream NFL games on CBS or Fox on non-Verizon Wireless mobile devices.

The NFL is also simulcasting 10 games in its Thursday night slate, as well as a Christmas Day contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans on Amazon Prime Video. Those games are also available on the NFL Network (available on Sling TV, PlayStation Vue’s “Core” tiers and higher) and five apiece (the Amazon games minus Christmas) are simulcast on CBS and NBC.

Monday Night Football is exclusively on ESPN, which is available on YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Now and Hulu with Live TV. ESPN is not yet a channel on sports-focused FuboTV’s Premier package, and it’s only available on Sling’s Orange offering (although subscribers can sign up for Sling Orange + Blue for $40/month, $5 less than they would cost independently).

Fans of the league’s addicting RedZone Channel, which bounces back and forth between live games and shows all scoring plays can watch that without cable, as its available on Sling TV (as part of the Sports Extra add-on it offers subscribers to its Blue package) and PlayStation Vue, as well as via a $1.99/month mobile add-on for Verizon Wireless customers.

But if you want to watch every game for an out-of-market team, cord-cutting comes up a little short. NFL Sunday Ticket, which broadcasts all NFL regular season contests, remains a DirecTV exclusive. It’s only available online for people who can’t get DirecTV service or active college students.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The NFL gets going Sept. 7, but college football already started and kicks into high gear over Labor Day weekend. And while NCAA football appears on a whole lot more channels than the pro game, they aren’t too hard to find on most internet TV services.

Fox, CBS, ABC and ESPN tend to broadcast many of the biggest games, with their downwind affiliates like ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1 and FS2 also airing several games each weekend. The ESPN and Fox Sports channels are available on all the major streaming services mentioned already, but not always on their basic tiers. The ESPN channels are only included in Sling Orange, while the Fox channels are restricted to Sling Blue, requiring both to get the full slate of Pac-12 football, for example.