'Collateral Beauty': Let's Try to Make Sense of That Ending (Spoilers!)

Warning: This post contains big spoilers for the ending of Collateral Beauty

Thanks in large part to a contentious presidential election, “gaslighting” — which, simply summarized, involves a person being manipulated by others into doubting his or her own sanity — was the word on everyone’s lips in 2016. So it’s only appropriate that the new gaslighting-themed Warner Bros. drama, Collateral Beauty, left some reviewers questioning their own mental stability after the credits rolled.

“Ludicrous,” says The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney of the David Frankel-directed film, which features a heavy-hitting ensemble headed up by Will Smith and including Edward Norton, Kate Winslet, and Helen Mirren. “You’ll still struggle to accept that what you saw on that screen actually played in theaters, was funded and approved by distributors, took a month or so of the lives of those extraordinary actors,” Village Voice critic Alan Scherstuhl writes in the verbal equivalent of a strenuous head-shake. Meanwhile, The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw points out that Collateral Beauty is “topped off with an ending which M. Night Shyamalan might reject as too ridiculous.”

What could possibly out-flummox the man responsible for the flummoxing endings of Lady in the Water and The Happening? Yahoo Movies is going to attempt to explain it to you…even if we’re struggling to understand it ourselves.

First, here’s the set-up. Written by Allan Loeb, Collateral Beauty stars Smith as Howard, an ad world wizard whose high-flying life is upended when his young daughter dies of a rare disease. Present at work in body only, his mind is perpetually elsewhere, mired in a toxic cycle of grief and self-pity. While he mourns, his triumvirate of partners — Simon (Michael Pena), Claire (Kate Winslet), and Whit (Edward Norton) — are forced to navigate increasingly choppy business waters, looking to complete a sale that could save the company, but also requires Howard’s approval.

Related: ‘Collateral Beauty’ Review: More Hashtags Than Genuine Heart

Since he’s unlikely to sign on the dotted line, Whit concocts a harebrained, quasi-legal, and definitely ethically questionable plan: discovering that Howard has been penning letters to the forces of Death, Love, and Time, he hires a struggling trio of theater actors — Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, and Jacob Latimore — to portray each of these abstract concepts for face-to-face encounters with his friend and business partner. And while Mirren’s Death, Knightley’s Love, and Latimore’s Time are conversing with Howard in public places, Whit’s team surreptitiously videotapes these meetings (making sure to wipe the theater troupe from the frame in post-production) to be used as evidence that he’s lost his marbles. Leave it to the always-sensible Mirren to directly label this scheme what it is: gaslighting.

This may sound like a cruel act of sabotage initiated by exceptionally cruel people. But Collateral Beauty improbably wants you to see the good in these characters as well. Thus, cheating cad Whit struggles to connect with his adolescent daughter, while working woman Claire ponders motherhood, and Simon decides it’s probably time he told his wife and kids that he’s dying of cancer. As for Howard, he spends his copious out-of-the-office time skulking around a support group led by grief counselor Madeline (Naomie Harris), who tries to gently encourage him to confront the tragedy in his past instead of running from it.

Read More