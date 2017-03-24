Chrissy Teigen Gets Hilariously Drunk With Her Mom in Behind-the-Scenes Clip for Smirnoff Ad

There's really not much that's better than Chrissy Teigen after a few drinks. The 31-year-old supermodel is starring in a new Smirnoff vodka commercial with her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, and took to Instagram on Thursday to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip.



"Guys. It's official. I'm in a relationship with @SmirnoffUS! I could have gone for a fancy vodka, but I didn't. I chose one that keeps it real instead. Smirnoff is actually a really great tasting vodka, and they aren't afraid to be a little unfancy sometimes. Samesies. Take a peek behind the scenes with me and my mom @pepperthai2!!" Chrissy captioned the video.



In the clip, Chrissy can't help but goof off after a few cocktails, downing a burrito, spilling some vodka, and making a series of silly faces.

"Smirnoff vodka has won every f***ing award ever for vodka," she confidently declares.



When her mom chimes in, Chrissy stops her, saying, "Trying to get extra lines in now?"



She also got Vilailuck to shout out, "Aw, hell yeah."



Vilailuck was thrilled to be co-starring in the clip, posting the video to her own Instagram account, writing, "My commercial debut!! @smirnoffUS #i'mmovingonup."



