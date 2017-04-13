Chris Evans Has Never Had a Bad Breakup: ‘If I See An Ex, I Give a Big Hug’

Chris Evans doesn't mind running into ex-girlfriends.

The 35-year-old actor admits that he's never had a bad breakup, and usually greets his former flames with a "big hug."

"It's very rare," he confessed to Elle magazine of ending relationships on good terms. "But I've had no bad breakups in my life. Typically, if I see an ex, I give a big hug, and it's wonderful to catch up."

Evans, who previously dated Jenny Slate, Jessica Biel, and Kate Bosworth, has a good reason for remaining friendly with his exes.

"If you're ever fortunate enough to love someone and have them love you back, it's worth protecting that," he explained. "It's rare that someone can truly know you. And if you've broken through that kind of wall, I think it's important to value that."

Though some Hollywood love stories turn into nightmares, Evans chooses to see the bright side of breaking up. He even recently called Slate his "favorite human," despite their split in February.

"She's the best," Evans shared with People last month. "I've never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She'll give you one sentence, and there's no fat to it. You're like, 'You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.'"

Slate, also 35, had similarly lovely things to say about Evans during the Los Angeles premiere of their new film, Gifted.

"He's just an absolutely, really giving performer and a wonderful actor," she gushed to ET last week. "It's a delight, a total delight."

