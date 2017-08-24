'Cheers' actor Jay Thomas dead at 69

Sitcom vet Jay Thomas, best known for his recurring roles on Cheers and Murphy Brown, has died. He was 69.

In a statement to the NY Daily News, Thomas’ rep, Don Buchwald, said, “Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully whacky thoughts and behavior.”

The actor had been battling cancer.

On Murphy Brown, Thomas played Jerry Gold, tabloid talk show host and love interest/baby daddy for Candice Bergen’s titular character. He won two Emmys for the role. Meanwhile, on Cheers, he played Carla’s (Rhea Perlman) husband Eddie LeBec, who perished after being run over by a zamboni. Additional credits included the Diane English comedy Love & War and, most recently, Ray Donovan.

Thomas will, of course, also be remembered for his Christmastime appearances on Late Show with David Letterman.

Related stories

Valentine's Day: Stars From Scandal, Grey's, The Flash, Thrones and More Name Their Favorite TV Couples

Friends Reunion (With Chandler Twist) Confirmed as NBC Unveils Complete James Burrows Tribute Guest List

Friends Cast Reunion Coming to NBC