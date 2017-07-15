Carrie Fisher Honored in Stunning New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Poster

Carrie Fisher looks timeless in stunning new Star Wars poster.

The first posters for Star Wars: The Last Jedi were unveiled on Saturday after the D23 Star Wars panel in Anaheim, California.

The late actress, who passed away in December 2016, appears as General Leia in the latest one-sheet, which shows her standing tall, dressed in an elegant red coat and gold jewelry.



Lucasfilm Ltd

The official Star Wars Twitter account shared additional cast posters, including Mark Hamill's, who wrote on his Twitter, "Which word do you find more provocative: 'Jedi' or... 'Last'?"

Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver and John Boyega also appear in the latest pics.

The eighth installment in the Skywalker saga will follow the heroes of The Force Awakens as they join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

On Friday, Fisher was honored with a posthumous Disney Legend Award at the D23 celebration. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, penned a touching acceptance speech on her behalf, which was read by Disney chairman Bob Iger.

"My mom and I went to Disneyland so much that I now realize she may have loved it even more than I did. Thank you so much to @disney for making my mom the ultimate Disney combo: a princess and now a legend," Lourd later wrote on her Instagram.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on Dec.15. For more on the film, watch below.

