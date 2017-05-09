Bill Nye Defends His ‘Science Guy’ Title on ‘The Late Show’

Bill Nye the Science Guy has been under fire lately for possibly not really being a science guy. Nye has taken a strong stance on things like climate change, and people who disagree with him have been questioning his credibility. So during his visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Nye defended science cred.

Nye graduated from Cornell with a BS in mechanical engineering, and even took an astronomy class with the legendary Carl Sagan while he was attending the Ivy League school. When Colbert mentioned that there had been chatter on the Internet about Nye being the “engineering guy” and not the “science guy,” Nye quickly defended himself. He said, “OK, everybody! A mechanical engineer — it’s physics for four years, it’s physics! I’m sorry, I took six semesters of calculus. Is that enough?” And if that wasn’t enough, Nye talked about how the class he took with Sagan led him to join The Planetary Society — which led to him now being the CEO of The Planetary Society.

