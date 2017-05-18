Audioslave and Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dies at 52, Stars React

The music world has lost another great. Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell has passed away at the age of 52, his rep, Brian Bumbery, tells the Associated Press.



Cornell had been on tour with Soundgarden when he died unexpectedly in Detroit on Wednesday.



Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected," and notes that a cause of death is unknown at this time. The rep said that Cornell's wife and family are shocked by the news and asking for privacy.

Cornell was one of the biggest voices in the '90s grunge movement. Though Soundgarden disbanded in 1997, they reunited in 2012. He also fronted the group Audioslave, which disbanded in 2007.



In addition to his work with these groups, Cornell also released four solo albums and a live album of his own work.



Shortly after the news of Cornell's passing hit the Internet, fellow musicians and fans took to Twitter to honor him.



Actor Will Sasso wrote, "His voice pulverized all classification, forever otherworldly. My heart goes out to his family. RIP Chris Cornell."

Gavin Rossdale tweeted, "I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden TOTAL SHOCK. GREAT MAN. GREAT BAND. GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX"



Jimmy Page added, "RIP Chris Cornell. Incredibly Talented. Incredibly Young. Incredibly Missed."

