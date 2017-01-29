Ashton Kutcher's 'Blood Is Boiling' Over Trump's Refugee Ban: 'My Wife Came to This Country As a Refugee'

Ashton Kutcher does not think of President Donald Trump's refugee ban in the abstract.

The Two and a Half Men star added his voice to the growing resistance againt President Donald Trump's controversial immigration ban that left many travelers with legal documentation stranded at airports across the country over the weekend.

In his passionate remarks, the 38-year-old actor pointed out that his wife, Mila Kunis, would not be in the country were it not for being welcomed as a refugee in the past.

"My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now!" Kutcher remarked on Twitter. "We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability."

My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017

We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017

After Trump's executive order, donations began pouring into the American Civil Liberties Union, who claims to have received $10 million in donations since Saturday.

On Saturday, the organization took swift legal action against the legislation, successfully blocking the part of the executive order that has left refugees and immigrants in the United States or in transit from being stranded at the airport. However, the ruling did not go so far as to fully block the ban on allowing regugees and immigrants into our country.

As protests broke out over the weekend, other celebrities, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, took to social media to speak out in opposition to the ban. Watch below.

