'Married at First Sight' Couple Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot Split: 'They Couldn't Make Each Other Happy'

Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot are over. (Photo: Instagram)

A Married at First Sight couple is getting divorced.

A year after they wed for the Lifetime show, Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot have split up, ET can confirm.

“Ultimately, the couple couldn't make each other happy,” a source tells ET. “They tried and tried but realized that they wanted different things and were moving in different directions.” The source added, “It was the hardest decision they've made and were so thoughtful making it.”

After the breakup was revealed, the exes took to social media to thank the MAFS fans.

MORE: 'Married at First Sight' Alum Jamie Otis Celebrates Surprise Baby Shower

“It hasn't been an easy year, but it has been one of a lot of personal growth and of meeting some amazing people, including the one I got to marry,” DeGroot wrote on Instagram. “We value and respect marriage, but life is short and we also value happiness.”

“While this was a difficult decision and divorce is not something either of us hoped for, we decided we will be happiest separating,” she continued. “Still got nothin' but love for @codyknapek ! Thank you to everyone who supported us on our journey! We hope you will be respectful and understanding of our decision.”

“I went into #MAFS trusting that this was God's or some greater power's plan and I stand by that now,” DeGroot concluded. “Still a big believer in love and looking forward to the future. 💜 .”

WATCH: Inside the Rigorous Vetting Process for 'Married at First Sight' Season 4

Knapek also thanked the fans, tweeting, “Just wanted to say thank you to all of the #MarriedAtFirstSight fans that have shown us love and rooted for us along the way ❤️.”

Meanwhile, another MAFS couple, Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, just welcomed their first child!

Watch the video below for more.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

Related Gallery

Related Articles