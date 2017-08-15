'Home Alone' Star John Heard's Cause of Death Revealed

John Heard died of a heart attack, ET can confirm.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's office confirmed on Tuesday that the Sopranos and Home Alone star suffered a heart attack before he was found dead at age 71 in a Palo Alto, California, hotel room on July 21. At the time he died, Heard was recovering from back surgery.

Heard's prolific career earned him over 170 acting credits, including Big, Beaches, Chilly Scenes of Winter,Heart Beat, Cutter's Way and Cat People. Heard also appeared in episodes of Battlestar Galactica, NCIS: Los Angeles, Modern Family and Outsiders, as well as had a couple of projects in post-production, including Imprisoned, Graffiti, The Tale, and he was filming Broome Street Boys.

ET spoke with Heard in 2015 to celebrate Home Alone's 25th anniversary.

See what he had to say about his iconic role in the video below.

