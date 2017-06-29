‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Says She ‘Can’t Speak for a Month’

Mayim Bialik is on vocal rest.

The 41-year-old Big Bang Theory actress revealed on Wednesday that she can't speak for a month because her vocal chords are sprained. Bialik tweeted a picture of her at the doctor's office, and relayed the bad news.

"Me waiting for a check up from my ENT. Can't speak for a month. Yup," she wrote.

But Bialik has the help of her 11-year-old son Miles to communicate with fans. The actress posted an Instagram video of Miles reading her messages out loud as she's typing them.

"This is my son, Miles, talking. I sprained my vocal chords and I can't speak -- it really sucks," Miles said on behalf of his mom. "So, we're having a silent video with me talking. I can't talk because my vocal chords are sprained."

ET spoke to Bialik last month about her book, Girling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart, and Spectacular, when she talked about just how much she's like her Big Bang Theory character, Amy Farrah Fowler.

