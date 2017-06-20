‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Investigation Finds No Misconduct, Will Resume Filming

Warner Bros. has completed its investigations into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise season four, and has found that the tapes do "not support any charge of misconduct" by a cast member.

"As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously," Warner Bros. said in a statement to ET on Tuesday. "The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed.

"Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."

An ABC spokesperson told ET on Tuesday that Bachelor in Paradise will air this summer.

"We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC."

ET has reached out to both Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, who were at the center of the allegations.

A source close to production tells ET that the show will be thorough about strengthening procedures put in place to avoid future incidents.

There is no word yet on whether the original Bachelor in Paradise season four cast will return. We do know that contestants were sent back to their hometowns shortly after the incident.

Reps for both Olympios and fellow contestant Jackson told ET on Friday that neither of their clients have seen footage of the incident that took place between the two while shooting the ABC reality show, which resulted in production of the show abruptly shutting down. Sources previously told ET that both Olympios and Jackson were heavily intoxicated before the two hooked up by the pool on the first day of filming. Neither party has filed a complaint at this time, but both have hired lawyers.

