Amber Heard Steps Out at Two Public Events Amid Continued Legal Drama With Ex Johnny Depp

Amber Heard had a busy day of appearances on Saturday amid her on-going legal battle with her ex Johnny Depp.

The Justice League star first attended W magazine's It Girls Luncheon in a printed cutout dress. Later that evening, Heard stepped out in a stunning beaded blush gown for The Art of Elysium presents Stevie Wonder's HEAVEN event.



Other stars in attendance included Ashlee Simpson, Ali Larter, Rumer Willis, Chrissy Teigen, James Franco, Hailey Baldwin, Kristen Bell, and more.

Heard has been keeping a low profile lately, amid her on-going divorce proceedings with actor Johnny Depp.

Just when their divorce was seemingly finalized, Depp's lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed court documents in late December 2016, requesting that Heard pay $100,000 toward legal fees for Depp.

The 30-year-old actress released a statement following the request, claiming Depp's counsel "seem to wish to prolong this proceeding as means of punishing me. I want my life back. I want to be divorced from Johnny now."



Heard has since asked the court to deny Depp's request and instead award her $36,475 for attorney's fees.

