Alexander Skarsgard Had the Best Time Pranking His Brother Bill at the ‘It’ Premiere: See the Funny Pics!

Skarsgard shenanigans! Bill Skarsgard may be the terrifying face of the evil clown Pennywise in the new film adaptation of Stephen King’s It, but his older brother, Alexander, refused to let him take himself too seriously on Tuesday night.

The 41-year-old True Blood alum teamed up with another one of his brothers, Gustaf, to support their 27-year-old brother at the Hollywood premiere of the horror film.

Alexander couldn’t seem to help himself as he goofed off on the carpet in his grey Ermenegildo Zegna Couture suit. As Bill posed straight-faced, Alexander popped up behind him, cracking a series of funny faces.

He pretended to gasp in fear and even shoved his silly mug in Bill’s face, prompting the on-screen clown to flash a small smile.

And while Bill is currently having a moment, Alexander dominated the TV landscape earlier this year in his visceral role as Perry, the abusive husband of Nicole Kidman’s character Celeste, on the hit HBO miniseries Big Little Lies. The role has earned him an Emmy nomination.

"It was physically intense. Nicole's a very committed actress," he told ET’s Lauren Zima in July. "It was intense and violent, but also psychologically [and] mentally very tough to shoot.”

It hits theaters Friday, Sept. 8. For more from the Skarsgards, watch the clip below!

