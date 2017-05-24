A24 & Picturehouse Partner For ‘A Ghost Story’ UK Release

A24 is partnering with frequent collaborator Picturehouse Entertainment to release Sundance title A Ghost Story in the UK on August 11.

The film, a cosmic exploration of time, love and the essential human longing for meaning and connection, was directed by Pete’s Dragon helmer David Lowery and stars Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara.

Story follows a recently deceased ghost (Affleck) who returns to his suburban home to console his bereft wife (Mara) only to find that in his spectral state he has become unstuck in time, forced to watch passively as the life he knew and the woman he loves slowly slip away.

Pic is set to close the Sundance Film Festival: London next month.

