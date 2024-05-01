YouTuber scores Guinness World Record with biggest model aircraft carrier

British You Tuber James Whomsley scored a Guinness World Record by building the largest remote-controlled aircraft carrier and a second record for successfully landing RC model airplanes on it. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records video screenshot

May 1 (UPI) -- James Whomsley, a British YouTube engineering channel host, has built the world's biggest remote-controlled aircraft carrier model, according to Guinness World Records.

He also landed two remote control model planes on the 16.46-foot model carrier, scoring another world's record.

The project took him three months. The model aircraft carrier is made from wood, foam and fiberglass. Expanding foam was used to make it waterproof.

Once the aircraft carrier model was built, Whomsley had to learn how top fly the remote-controlled planes and then, after several failed attempts to land on the carrier he had to modify the planes.

"To have this idea, and then it actually work, that's amazing," Whomsley said.

He added first-person view cameras to the model aircraft to be able to better see during the landings. The model planes he used were modified ready-to-fly models.

The test flights and landings were done at Rudyard Lake in Straffordshire.

One of the model planes crashed into the water during testing.

The YouTube video shows his several attempts to land the planes as well as part of the building process.

Whomsley had already set a previous Guinness World Record with the fastest remote controlled jet-powered car. The car hit 94.76 mph according to Guinness World Records.

The car used a JetCat 220 engine with an aluminum chassis. After hitting the record-setting speed, the car was destroyed on a third run after achieving 141 mph.