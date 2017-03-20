Young, sexy, and adventurous? Guess says its new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch is for you

No, it’s not a line from a poorly written dating profile; fashion and lifestyle brand Guess really does say its new Guess Connect smartwatches are just the thing for the “young, sexy, and adventurous.” Guess has taken a stab at smartwatches before, when the company teamed up with Martian for a range of hybrid watches. Only those wearables aren’t especially sexy or adventurous. This time, Guess is working with Google and Qualcomm, and the result looks considerably smarter.

Guess will produce two versions of the new Connect, a 41mm version it says is for women, and a larger 44mm model for men. The two are differentiated by color and style, too. The 41mm Connect will come in shades of silver, gold, or rose gold, and have clear crystals around the case. The 44mm Connect will be made in classic and sport looks. Accompanying the different body styles are more than 100 different watch face and sub-dial combinations, ready to fine tune the Connect’s look even further, plus a range of straps.

More: Montblanc Summit smartwatch: Our first take

Android Wear 2.0 will be installed so the watch works with both Android and iOS, while its Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor provides the power. Guess hasn’t released any further technical information regarding the Connect watches, and therefore we don’t know whether they will come with GPS, how large the battery will be, or the size and resolution of the screen. The announcement is quite early, and Guess intends to put both watches on sale after summer, targeting release for some time during the fall or winter this year.

The Guess Connect comes soon after Montblanc announced the Android Wear 2.0-powered Summit smartwatch, and Tag Heuer revealed the Connected Modular 45 watch. Both these cost considerably more than Android Wear watches made by Huawei and LG, and it’s likely the Guess Connect will fall into the same price bracket. For reference and comparison, the current Guess Connect, with technology from Martian, cost at least $250 depending on the style.