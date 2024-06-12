New Yorkers can access state IDs through app

Jun. 12—New Yorkers can now access their driver's licenses and other state-issued identification through a mobile app.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week that the state Department of Motor Vehicles has launched the New York Mobile ID, a secure digital version of a state-issued driver license, learner permit or ID on a smartphone. The Mobile ID is "a voluntary product designed for the convenience and security of New Yorkers" and is available to IOS and Android users, a news release from Hochul's office said. Anyone who has a valid, state-issued driver license, learner permit or non-driver ID can download the secure Mobile ID app through Google Play or the App Store.

"We're thrilled to give New Yorkers access to this cutting-edge technology which provides convenience and added security for Mobile ID users and those who accept it," Hochul said. "Not only will New Yorkers be able to quickly display their IDs, but they will have control over the personal information they share."

Through a partnership with the Transportation Security Administration, the New York Mobile ID will be accepted at TSA security checkpoints at nearly 30 participating airports across the country including all terminals at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports.

DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, "Everything is on your cell phone these days, and now, your ID can be too. This is an exciting way to provide identification without having to dig through your wallet or purse to find your physical document. Rather than handing over your physical ID with lots of personal information, the Mobile ID gives you greater control over what personal data you share."

New Yorkers can get a New York MiD in a few simple steps, the release said:

1. Download the New York MiD app from the App Store or through Google Play.

2. Register the phone number of the device the Mobile ID will be on. An individual's Mobile ID can only be on one device at a time to help protect their identity.

3. Take a picture of the front and back of their physical ID (driver license, non-driver ID or learner permit), using their phone's camera.

4. Pose for a selfie. The app checks your photo and ID against information on file with the DMV to ensure you are who you say you are.

5. Once your information is verified, your MiD is active and ready to use wherever it is accepted.

The New York MiD "serves as a companion to a physical ID, and not all businesses or stakeholders will initially accept mobile IDs, so New Yorkers should always continue to carry their physical driver's license or ID," the release said.

Learn more about New York Mobile ID at https://dmv.ny.gov/id-card/mobile-id-mid.