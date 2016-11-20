This Year's Best-Kept Secret in Gaming

It's been a huge year for gaming. Mainstream virtual reality is finally here, we have beefed-up versions of the PS4 and Xbox One, and there's a staggering selection of big new titles. But none of those things has excited me quite as much as Microsoft's Xbox Play Anywhere program, which has given me a ton of freedom in how I play my Xbox games while also bridging the gap between my PC friends and me.

More importantly, it's turned my library of Xbox games into an investment that I can confidently carry to my next gaming machine, whether that ends up being a powerful desktop or Microsoft's next console.

For the uninitiated, Xbox Play Anywhere lets you buy digital versions of Microsoft games, such as ReCore and Forza Horizon 3, once but then play them on both Xbox One and Windows 10. It essentially turns Xbox into a platform rather than a single piece of hardware, allowing you to keep your progress wherever you play and, on supported games, even compete with friends on both Xbox One and PC (though there are some non-Play Anywhere games that support cross-play, such as car-soccer hit Rocket League).

I had one of my first real aha moments with Play Anywhere recently while taking on Horde mode in Gears of War 4 with three friends. One other person and I were on Xbox One, while the two others were on PC. But because the Windows 10 Xbox app has most of the same social tools and features you'd find on Microsoft's console, wrangling together my cross-platform group of monster slayers was as simple as sending a single invitation.

Before long, all four of us were mowing down waves of slimy humanoids and robot assassins, and laughing together in party chat every time we got stomped out by a massive boss. You wouldn't know that we were playing on different platforms, even though I was pumping out shotgun rounds with my controller while my sniper picked off bad guys with his mouse and keyboard. It was magic.

Microsoft's Gears of War 4 More

Because I'm a console gamer with tons of friends who prefer playing on PCs, Play Anywhere has significantly widened the number of people I get to play some of my favorite games with. A close friend and I always struggled to find common games due to our console differences, but now that he's picked up Forza Horizon 3 on PC, we can recklessly drift through the Australian outback together whenever we like. Likewise, my PC-minded friends no longer have an excuse to duck my challenges in Killer Instinct.