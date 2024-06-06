xAI supercomputer may need 1M gallons of water, plenty of power, group says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Excitement continues to stir surrounding xAI building the world’s largest supercomputer right here in Memphis.

But along with the excitement comes concern, specifically from environmentalists.

In a joint statement, environmental groups Protect Our Aquifer, Memphis Community Against Pollution, and the Young Gifted and Green expressed their concerns about the facility’s impact on the city’s electricity and water usage as well as the air quality.

Few details have been revealed about the project, but WREG learned the facility may be located in Southwest Memphis.

“This is in an area that is heavily industrial with known pollution nearby our aquifer,” said Sarah Houston, Executive Director of Protect Our Aquifer.

Elon Musk’s xAI to build world’s largest supercomputer in Memphis

Houston says their research shows the computer planned by articial intelligence company xAI is expected to need at least one million gallons of water daily for its cooling towers.

In a statement, Memphis Light, Gas & Water says it will meet the company’s utility needs without putting the power grid or water resources at risk. The utility company also says xAI must be willing to reduce its power consumption when energy demand is high.

“When we saw our rolling blackouts, our deep freezes, our pipes break, and we have low water pressure,” Houston said. “Do residents get water and power for survival or do these industries need these resources for them?”

As a solution to reduce the high demand for aquifer water, MLGW says it’s engaging in conversations to design and construct a greywater facility to deliver cooling water to current and future industrial and commercial users.

Houston says her organization has been pushing for that for years.

Questions remain on tax breaks, jobs for xAI project in Memphis

“This is a way to reduce reliance on our aquifer, reduce strain on our water infrastructure, and recycle our wastewater for these cooling purposes,” Houston said.

The organizations encourage xAI to consider targeted hiring, apprenticeship programs, and funding for neighborhood revitalization efforts.

“We also want to make sure it’s done right and that they have the community’s best interest in mind,” she said.

Major manufacturer closing Memphis-area plant, affecting 1,300 jobs

Doug McGowen, Memphis Light, Gas and Water President and CEO, released the following statement:

“We are pleased that we were able to help catalyze this significant investment and transformational project for our community. More importantly, MLGW will meet the company’s utility needs without putting our power grid or water resources at risk. For MLGW, it is important that the company agree to join an electricity demand response program. This means that when demand on the grid gets high, they will reduce their consumption, ensuring an available supply of energy for all customers. Even more beneficial to our community, we are excited that the company will join the discussions in our ongoing effort to accelerate the proposed design and construction of a grey water facility intended to deliver cooling water for the company, TVA, the City of Memphis wastewater treatment plant, and future commercial and industrial users. This will reduce the demand for aquifer water. I am proud of our work to provide utilities for such a massive project and to do it quickly. The adaptive reuse of a former manufacturing space and its existing utility infrastructure are exactly the kind of economic development we have been seeking for our city. The good-paying jobs, the cachet of hosting the world’s most powerful supercomputer, and the significant additional revenues for MLGW this project brings will help support our reliability and grid modernization efforts. These are all wins for our community.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.