World's longest sky pool and resort to be built on a bridge

Imagine a place where the stark beauty of the desert meets the serene expanse of the sea.

This will be Treyam, the latest jewel in Saudi Arabia’s ambitious new NEOM project, designed to transform the desert landscape into a luxurious tourist destination.

You can’t help but be wowed by Treyam's unique design. It’s not just a resort; it will be an architectural wonder that bridges a lagoon, promising an experience that’s as infinite as the pool it boasts.

Treyam isn't just about luxury; it’s about an experience. It’s like your own personal portal to an underwater wonderland. Picture this: you’re chilling in your room, and there’s a glass floor under your feet and a glass ceiling above, giving you a front-row seat to the lagoon.

When you’re ready to soak up some sun, head up to the 1,476-foot infinity pool, or what they like to call the "world's longest sky pool." At a length of four football fields, it’s like floating right into the sky, with nothing but cool blue water blending into the horizon. Talk about the ultimate chill spot.

But Treyam is planned to be more than a place to chill. It will be a destination for the adventurous at heart. With wellness and fitness amenities at every turn, spa treatments that rejuvenate the soul, and water-based activities like scuba diving and windsurfing, there’s no end to the ways you can engage with this dynamic environment.

What sets Treyam apart is its commitment to sustainability. The resort’s 250-room luxury design minimizes land intervention, preserving the natural integrity of the shoreline. It’s a place where luxury coexists with the landscape, offering panoramic views that celebrate the region’s natural splendor.

Designed by visionaries Mark Foster Gage, Bashayer Bamohsen and Joe Tabet, Treyam stands not far from the Line on the Gulf of Aqaba. It’s a testament to Saudi Arabia’s focus on innovative development, promising a future where travel is not just about places, but about experiences that stay with you forever.

Treyam is expected to be more than a destination; it'll be a real experience. Imagine a place where the desert meets the sea, creating a unique oasis. That's what this place promises. The moment you arrive, you’ll be greeted by an impressive structure that's sure to give you an unforgettable stay. The best part is that your room offers a window to the underwater world, while the infinity pool merges seamlessly with the sky. It’s not just luxury; it’s a connection with nature, the elements and yourself. So, pack your bags and set your future sights on Treyam.

