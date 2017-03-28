I wonder why Samsung is giving the Galaxy S8 an extra-nice warranty

The Galaxy S8 leaks have been at an all-time high this month, and for good reason. Samsung was unable to unveil the handset at MWC 2017 as initially planned, and the company must be anxious to start selling the handset.

The Galaxy S8 will be the first major smartphone launch following the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, and a quality test Samsung must pass. Samsung already explained a few times that it’s taking battery safety testing to a whole new level, stressing the importance of product quality going forward. With that in mind, a new report shares more details about a feature we should have seen coming.





As we told you earlier, WinFuture scored a monster Galaxy S8 leak that includes plenty of official images, pricing for both Galaxy S8 versions, full specs sheets, and details about some of the phone’s features.

The report also includes the mention of a new Samsung product called Samsung Guard S8, which appears to be the company’s new customer care offer for Galaxy S8 buyers.

Samsung Guard S8 will offer customers an extra year of warranty, and a guarantee that the damaged phone will be repaired in just two hours. The program reportedly also includes a one-time free display replacement and the offer of “remote support.” We have no idea what remote support is at this time.

It’s unclear at this point whether it’ll cost extra to take advantage of the extended warranty and perks, but it certainly looks like Samsung is ready to go the extra mile to ensure customers are happy with their Galaxy S8 purchases. The Galaxy S8 will cost €799, while the Galaxy S8+ starts at €899, the same report says.

