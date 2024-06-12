A woman who met Elon Musk as a SpaceX intern says they had sex: report

The Wall Street Journal reported a former SpaceX intern's account of having sex with Elon Musk.

The woman, who met Musk during her internship, later joined his executive team, the report said.

The woman told the outlet she had no "romantic relationship" with Musk during her full-time role.

A new report by The Wall Street Journal includes a former SpaceX intern's story of having a brief relationship with Elon Musk that included sex.

Musk was said to have first met the woman in the early 2010s during her internship at the rocket company while she was still in college, according to the report. She told friends that she approached him with ideas for improving SpaceX and that it led to a date where the two bonded over "Star Wars" and kissed, the report said.

Musk later flew the woman to Sicily to visit him at a resort, the Journal reported, citing documents.

The report said Musk personally contacted the woman in 2017 to discuss a role on his executive staff.

The woman went on to work at SpaceX until 2019, leaving the company after an executive she reported to was included in a layoff, she told the Journal through her lawyers.

In affidavits provided to the outlet by the woman's lawyers, she said she had no "romantic relationship" with Musk during her employment at SpaceX from 2017 to 2019.

"Nothing that Elon Musk did towards me during either of my periods of employment at SpaceX was predatory or wrongful in any way," the woman said.

The woman's lawyers also represented Musk. The affidavits said she had previously had a romantic relationship with the SpaceX CEO.

People familiar with the matter and friends of the woman told the outlet she visited Musk at his home multiple times during her employment at SpaceX.

The woman was not named by the Journal. The newspaper said lawyers representing both her and Musk sent legal letters demanding her removal from the article. She also was said to have advised friends not to talk to reporters.

Representatives for Musk and SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment from Business Insider, made outside normal working hours, by the time of publication. BI was unable to contact the woman for comment.

SpaceX has been under scrutiny in recent years amid reports of sexual harassment at the company.

Earlier this year, seven former SpaceX employees claimed executives discriminated against women and joked about sexual harassment. They detailed the accusations in California civil-rights complaints.

Musk has also faced personal accusations of sexual misconduct. In May 2022, BI reported that SpaceX paid a former flight attendant $250,000 in 2018 after she accused Musk of sexually harassing her.

Musk denied the claims and claimed the story was false .

