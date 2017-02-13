Which wireless unlimited plan should you choose?

Verizon, a company that said last year that unlimited plans are “unnecessary” and “do not work,” just released details of a brand-new unlimited data plan. It’s now the third wireless carrier in the past year to go big on unlimited data plans, cementing the notion that unlimited is the new normal.

So with Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint all now offering very similar plans at remarkably similar price points, how should you choose which carrier to go with?





To help you decide, we’ve broken down the different unlimited plans from Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint into a few categories, and gratuitously ranked them for your decision-making pleasure. AT&T isn’t included, because it only offers an unlimited plan to customers who also bundle cable TV and internet packages. That isn’t an option for many subscribers, and even if it were, forced bundling of services probably constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

Network quality

Before we delve into how much you should pay to whom, take some time to work out exactly what you’re paying for. Verizon has a reputation for having the most extensive (and fastest) wireless network, which appears to be deserved. In the recently-released OpenSignal State of the Networks report, which uses hundreds of thousands of customers to test network speed and signal, Verizon came in tied first place overall with T-Mobile.

The report found that T-Mobile and Verizon customers had identical average download speeds, about 14Mbps. Verizon customers could get a signal slightly more often, 88% of the time vs 86% for T-Mobile customers. Sprint, during all this, languishes in last place for network speed and availability.

Other methods of testing networks, like PC Mag’s annual drive-test, do tell a slightly different story. Verizon is still in first place, but for download speed and availability, Sprint was right up there with T-Mobile.

More important than any of the national awards is going to be your own personal experience. You probably don’t care what network performance is like in Boise, Idaho if you live and work in NYC, so the most important thing is to use a tool like OpenSignal’s crowdsourced coverage map to check what performance is like in your neighbourhood. Even better, talk to colleagues or friends, or even pick up a prepaid SIM from different networks to check coverage for a few days.

Winner: Verizon

Most generous unlimited plan

I know what you’re thinking: I thought unlimited meant no restrictions on data? If only.

All the unlimited plans offered by T-Mobile, Verizon and Sprint aren’t actually unlimited. They all offer unlimited 4G data up to a point, but if you go over the generous data limit in a given month, your data speed will be throttled. In addition, there are limitations on the quality of video or music you can stream, and a specific restriction on the use of your phone’s Mobile Hotspot function.

It’s meant to stop people abusing a cellular data connection as an alternative to home broadband, as the data caps are tough to burn through with typical mobile device usage. But if you’re always streaming video or music on the go, or you tether your laptop to your phone frequently, you’ll want to dig into the fine print.

