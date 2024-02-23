Wireless earbuds 'in a league of their own' are $25 at Amazon — that's 35% off

The Tozo lineup of headphones is one of those that you have to try to believe. Many fans even compare them AirPods — high praise for sure — and with good reason. The Tozo T9s not only block out noise, but they're also waterproof and available for just $25, a far cry from their usual price of $40. Snatch this deal up while it's still available.

Why is this a good deal?

There are literally hundreds of varieties of earbuds on the market, but few have the name recognition Tozo does, nor do they boast this level of quality at this price. Brands like JBL, Tagry and Beats cost dramatically more than these — the Tozos strike the balance between high-end quality and affordability.

Why do I need these?

Let us name the ways. First of all, these support 3D surround sound. It makes you feel like you're in the middle of a concert, even if you're just jamming out while working on household chores. Mopping has never sounded so good.

On top of that, they're IPX7 water and sweat resistant. That means they can handle a bit of rain on your workout (or sweat, if it's a hot day), though they might not survive a dip in the aforementioned bath water. You can expect about nine hours of playback time from a single charge, and you can give yourself an extra 1.5 hours of time with a quick, 10-minute charge.

Tozo makes earbuds that sound as great as they look. (Photo: TOZO)

What reviewers say

If you've never heard of TOZO, that's okay, because there are nearly 8,000 Amazon reviewers who can vouch for the quality of these earbuds with a five-star rating!

One happy shopper says, "These earbuds are in a league of their own compared to my second-generation AirPods. If you like music with bass then these are ideal. I'm shocked at the sound quality and how much power they produce. Super comfortable, set them up in 30 seconds, boom! The case and headphones are very light and certainly not on Apple’s level when it comes to design but I will never buy AirPods again. 100% recommend."

Still not convinced? One multitasking mom had this to say: "These wireless earbuds are perfect! I can work around the house, inside and outside, and not have to carry my phone in my pocket. The battery lasts a long time and the noise canceling is just amazing. I tried other wireless earbuds and these work incredibly well."

And finally, the bow on the package are the comments from this reviewer, who noted that "These earbuds do not have Active Noise Cancelling, but do have good passive noise canceling due to the great seal that these have on my ears." Reviewers even compared them to much more expensive earbuds and found they stood up well: "I have a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 that, while amazing sound-quality, do not fit half as well as the TOZO T9. The TOZO T9 sound quality is bass-heavy but decent for casual listening; they are lightweight, comfortable, and do not tire me out after listening for hours."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

