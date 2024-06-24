Here’s what Windows Phone would look like in 2024 if Microsoft never killed it

You probably haven’t thought about Windows phones in a while; after all, why would you? The last Windows Phone handset ever released was the Microsoft Lumia 650 in 2016, so it’s been a good eight years since anyone has been able to buy one. But that doesn’t mean that Windows phones don’t still have a cult following, and one of those followers, Proloy Karmakar, came up with a pretty interesting mockup on X (formerly Twitter) of what a Windows phone might look like.

Hey everyone! 🎉 Ever wondered what Windows Mobile would look like in 2024? I've reimagined it, and it's more innovative than ever! Check out the figma community link in the end 🌟 A Thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/uQc2P6YaHG — Proloy Karmakar (@proloyoncloud) June 21, 2024

In the mockup above, you can see the classic tile layout with a modernized interface that seems inspired by the design language of Windows 11. There’s a new set of app icons that seem pulled directly off a desktop, along with widgets which Microsoft really began to spearhead on phones and now incorporates into Windows 11. Naturally, you get all the default Microsoft apps that you can get on the desktop, including the Microsoft Store, Calculator, and Control Panel. Photos, and others.

Home ScreenSwipe left to view your feed. Swipe up to open the app drawer. 🏠 pic.twitter.com/fltfvqRIH3 — Proloy Karmakar (@proloyoncloud) June 21, 2024

A couple of interesting things to call is that there’s a dedicated Copilot app in the mockup, which would almost certainly be the case if Microsoft released a Windows phone in 2024, especially with all the fuss happening around Google Gemini and Apple Intelligence, not to mention the new Copilot+ PCs.

We can also imagine that a Windows Phone in 2024 would have a big productivity angle and incorporate the multitasking and stylus features that Microsoft attempted with the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2. Then there’s the gaming side of things — we wouldn’t be surprised if the theoretical Windows phone doubled as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gaming handheld, letting you stream games on the go. Technically, you can do this on Android and Apple phones already, but it’s almost certain that Microsoft would have made it a big part of the branding.

Overall, this is a pretty interesting look at what a Windows phone might look like if Microsoft was still interested in making them. If you want to take a closer look at the mockups, they’re available in high quality on Figma.