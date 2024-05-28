Wichita County warns people's personal data may be impacted by cyberattack

In the wake of a cyberattack at the Wichita County Courthouse, County Judge Jim Johnson warns residents to "exercise diligence" to monitor their credit reports, bank statements and other sensitive documents and report any suspicious activity to their financial institutions.

The county suffered the attack on May 7.

Johnson said was done by "malicious actors."

"Unfortunately, the investigation has confirmed that some county data was impacted by this incident," Johnson said in a statement released Tuesday. "While much of the data and information the county stores is public information, some of the impacted data includes sensitive and/or legally protected information."

Johnson said the county is reviewing the impacted data and will notify people affected by it was soon as possible.

"Our team has worked diligently to ensure the safe and secure availability of county operations and services," he said.

Johnson said the county will create a link on its internet homepage for people concerned about the possible impact of the breach on them.

The county has hired some "cybersecurity experts" to help in the investigation, the statement said.

