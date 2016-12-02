Why Trump’s election hasn’t crushed the hopes of environmentalists

The mood was a little grim at a gathering in New York two weeks ago for corporate and nonprofit types looking to advance social change—especially when the discussions turned to the environment, an issue that doesn’t seem to be a priority for President-elect Donald Trump.

And yet participants weren’t quite ready to sign up for any sky-is-falling thesis.

“It would be better, for sure, if the Trump administration weren’t obstructionist,” said Nature Conservancy CEO Mark Tercek at the NationSwell Summit.

“But we’re not doomed if that’s the case,” he continued.

Why? Because giant multinational companies are now advancing sustainability agendas rooted in bottom-line concerns. Tercek took a moment to compliment not an obvious ecological champion like, say, Apple, but a corporation that hasn’t always been seen as green: “Walmart is being enormously constructive.”

Not a crazy idea

The idea of turning one’s environmental attention from an uninterested or unmotivated White House and instead looking to large firms with a nationwide or international scale isn’t new.

Walmart (WMT) pleasantly surprised many activists during the George W. Bush administration. In 2005, then-CEO Lee Scott said that Hurricane Katrina had changed his thinking and committed the firm long-term to using 100% renewable energy, creating zero waste, and selling only sustainable products.

Lee’s speech noted the underlying financial logic of these moves: “If our trucks are inefficient from a fuel standpoint, we’ll pay for that at the diesel pump.” Making Walmart’s fleet of trucks more efficient by one mile per gallon would have saved $52 million that year.

Lee Scott speaking at the Fortune Brainstorm Green conference in April 2010. Source: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson More

A 2008 report in the Stanford Social Innovation Review found that these initiatives, often done in concert with nonprofits like the Green Electronics Council and the World Wildlife Fund, both shrank Walmart’s environmental footprint and expanded its profits by chipping away at waste in its operations and those of its suppliers.

Eight years later, Walmart’s 2016 “Global Responsibility Report” notes substantial progress. The company met its goal of doubling the efficiency of its US fleet by 2015, which saved 650,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide—and nearly $1 billion in expenses.

(The report notes that much of this improvement was due to automated monitoring of truck drivers’ performance on the road and the resulting “well-informed conversations” management can have with them.)

Walmart has yet to hit 100% renewable energy, but by reaching 25% it’s climbed well above the 9.4% average for the US in August. In November, the company said it aims to get to 50% renewable by 2025.

“The things that I talked about today will be good business as well as doing good things for the world ,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said at a conference after announcing that and other sustainability goals.

The phrase “greed is good” doesn’t appear in that 2016 Walmart document or the Stanford report, but that line from the movie “Wall Street” does apply in this case. As another NationSwell Summit speaker, Energy Independence Now executive director Brian Goldstein, said: “It’s not, ‘hey, we want to save baby seals,’ but ‘this is going to make economic sense’.”

Case study: cable boxes

But what about situations where the company causing the waste doesn’t have to pay for it? That was the scenario with cable boxes, which not only cost you $10 or more a month in rental fees but also have historically been energy hogs.

The Natural Resources Defense Council studied the problem and found that cable and satellite boxes ate up 27 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, more than $3 billion worth, in 2010. That consumption could be cut by 30% to 50%, that nonprofit’s research found.