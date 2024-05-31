Why this Ohio billionaire wants to launch a new submersible to the Titanic

An adventurous billionaire is out to prove that deep sea exploration in a submersible is safe, less than a year after the OceanGate vessel's disastrous trip to the wreckage of the Titanic killed five people.

Ohio billionaire Larry Connor shared on TODAY on May 31 why he has partnered with Triton Submarines to build a $15 million vessel for a voyage to the Titanic planned for the summer of 2026.

"Are we confident we can do it safely? The answer’s yes," Connor told NBC News correspondent Emilie Ikeda.

The real estate and tech entrepreneur believes a successful trip to the world's most famous shipwreck will help restore faith in an industry that was rattled in June 2023 when the Titan submersible built by OceanGate imploded on a trip to the wreckage site, killing everyone onboard.

“This was a terrible disaster, but in our opinion, an avoidable one,” Connor said. “And if done correctly and done with (the proper) certification, we can demonstrate worldwide that this type of exploration and submersible is safe.”

An investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard remains ongoing nearly a year later.

OceanGate, which has since suspended operations, came under heavy criticism for using experimental materials that were untested at extreme depths, particularly the submersible's carbon-fiber hull.

Larry Connor (TODAY)

The new Triton submersible, called The Explorer, will also be using an experimental hull.

It will be made from acrylic, which has been used on submersibles for shallower dives, but not depths near the 12,500-feet where Titanic lies on the sea floor, Connor said.

The acrylic hull allows for a design that can produce "never-before-seen filming opportunities" around the famous shipwreck, he added.

"With an acrylic hull, you’ll have 320 degrees of viewing," Connor said. "With a deep-oceanic sub, you’re (usually) looking through little small portals that are roughly about five inches in circumference, so the viewing is very restricted.

"We are going to go through multiple steps, multiple certifications, to ensure this vessel and specifically the hull is safe and sound. If at any point it’s determined, either by ourselves or DNV — who are very rigorous — that that cannot be accomplished, this project is over with."

OceanGate was also criticized for failing to be classed by the Netherlands-based independent group known as DNV that sets safety standards for submersibles.

"Saying something’s unclassified means it was not built to any code, there was no oversight for it, no one checked it," mechanical engineer Bart Kemper, who questioned the safety of the Titan submersible ahead of its launch, told Ikeda.

"No one objective outside the organization checked it," Kemper said.

The primary challenge of voyages to extreme depths is the crushing water pressure, which near the wreckage site is hundreds of times greater than at the surface.

"So I would reframe this — these can be dangerous conditions," Connor said. "We are going to go through multiple steps, multiple certifications to ensure this vessel and specifically the hull is safe and sound."

Connor said that Triton Submarines has been in business for 18 years and never had an accident.

In 2021, he safely ventured to the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean, the deepest oceanic trench on Earth, in a Triton-built submersible. That trip was 36,000 feet down, nearly three times the depth of the Titanic.

The billionaire and the CEO of Triton Submarines, Patrick Lahey, will go on the 2026 journey to the Titanic, Connor said.

"I’m confident we can build it safely, but it’s going to take two or three years to build," Connor said about the acrylic hull. "We must have the DMV certify each and every step."

Kemper, the mechanical engineer, said he trusts Triton and the new project.

"The big difference here is that we’re using proven technology that’s still innovative, but it’s been done the right way, and not just ... 'Oh, let’s go try it and see what happens,'" Kemper told Ikeda. "Triton Submarines is one of the many companies that are doing it the correct way."

Would he take a trip on it to the Titanic wreckage one day?

"In a heartbeat," Kemper said. "Sign me up."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com