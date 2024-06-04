Why Netflix will stop working on some Apple TVs

Netflix will no longer be supported on second and third-generation Apple TVs starting in August.

Netflix won’t be available on these older Apple TVs after July 31, the company wrote on its set-up website. The Verge reported that Netflix notified customers of the decision in an email, saying the move was made to “maintain the best possible Netflix experience.”

It’s not clear what may have led Netflix to halt its services on these older Apple TVs, which the company does not sell anymore. Users will likely need to upgrade their Apple TVs to continue watching Netflix on their second or third-generation devices.

The Hill has reached out to Netflix for comment.

According to Apple, these second and third-generation TVs came out more than a decade ago. The latest version of the Apple TV is the Apple TV 4K, which the company sells starting at $129.

The Verge noted that Netflix has nixed its services to other older TVs in the past, including devices from Samsung, Roku and Vizio in 2019.

The decision also comes as Netflix is making a major push into live events after the company recently struck deals with major sports leagues like the NFL and hosted live comedy specials.

