Why Jeff Bezos might be loading up on homes in Miami

Jeff Bezos recently left Seattle to move to the swanky Indian Creek community near Miami.

According to Bloomberg, he's attempting to buy up several of his neighboring properties.

He did this at his last home near Seattle, using the extra houses for staff.

Indian Creek, a tiny island enclave near Miami that has earned the nickname Billionaire Bunker, has fewer than 100 residents and is accessible only by a gated bridge. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently bought two homes on the island and is reportedly now scouting out even more properties.

That's right, he's bunkermaxxing.

Bezos bought a $68 million dollar mansion on the island in August 2023, and then a few months later bought the home next door for $79 million.

According to Bloomberg, Bezos might be looking to grow his bunker:

Bezos emissaries have reached out to at least three other homeowners on the island about purchasing their properties, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Conversations are ongoing.

Bezos's immediate neighbors are Edward Lampert, the former CEO of Sears, and Bob Diener, the founder of Hotels.com. The Bloomberg report didn't specify which properties Bezos might be looking to buy — whether it was his direct neighbors or somewhere else on the island.

In the tiny enclave of Hunts Point, just outside Seattle, Bezos bought three homes in the gated community near his own home. Residents in Hunts Point told Business Insider that staff and security for Bezos were living in those additional homes. It's possible he wants to do the same thing in Miami.

Bezos has two properties on the island. Google Maps

Another possibility is he just wants more privacy from neighbors.

Back in 2013, Mark Zuckerberg bought the four homes surrounding his own for privacy (and leased the houses back to the residents, in a flex). Zuckerberg is currently bunkermaxxing his Hawaii home, with plans for a complete doomsday bunker.

Considering how close Bezos's home is to the water, an underground bunker seems inadvisable (even though unpermitted DIY bunkers are all the rage on TikTok).

Read the original article on Business Insider