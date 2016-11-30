Why doesn’t this simple accessory ship with every Apple TV?

Apple TV owners generally have a few things in common, without fail. They enjoy the Apple ecosystem, and they probably own one or more other Apple devices as well. Another thing they have in common, however, is that they have almost certainly lost the tiny little remote control that comes with the Apple TV at some point, and been forced to buy a new one from Apple. That wasn’t the worst thing in the world in the past, but now the new Siri Remote that comes with the Apple TV costs $79 to replace. $79!

Well guess what: for $20, you can buy a simple accessory that should come in the box with every Apple TV that ships. Use it, and you’ll never lose your Apple TV remote again.

Here are some key details:

COMPATIBILITY: Works with Apple TV (Siri remote), iPhone, iPad mini, Wireless keyboard, Magic mouse.

DESIGN: The D Stand Docking station has convenient Lightning cable management, designed to create a more elegant, yet simple apperance in your home.

HOW TO USE: Separate the top and bottom caps of the product, apply the Lightning cable by simply inserting Apple original cable through designed slots thus exposing the cable, and installation is complete. The silicone cap is designed to fit the cable perfectly, therefore keeping the cable in place when removed or attached.

MATERIAL: The elago D stand middle cylinder is made of solid aluminum to create a sturdier base. The top and bottom are made from scratch-free silicone to prevent damage to your Apple products, and to prevent it from moving around while resting on a surface.

DISCLAIMER: Dock was designed for original Apple Lightning Cable. Cable is not included.

Of note, the elago Aluminum Scratch-Free Apple TV Remote Stand will work perfectly with other devices too, such as the iPhone, iPod touch and Magic Mouse.

elago Aluminum Scratch-Free D Stand Charging Station for Apple TV…: $19.99

