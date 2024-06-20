Why 5G cellular service is now available in and around Hooversville

HOOVERSVILLE ― Cellular service is now available in the borough, as a new 5G cellular tower under construction by AT&T has been completed and is operational, finished several months ahead of schedule.

In December, representatives of AT&T Pennsylvania and local officials announced that the 5G site was under construction along Charles Street, near the POS of A cemetery. Construction began in late November and was expected to take 12-18 months to complete, David Kerr, president of AT&T Pennsylvania, said at the time.

In a June 13 release from AT&T announcing the tower's activation, Kerr said, "We know how important this new site is for the residents and first responders in Hooversville and the surrounding area. We appreciate the collaboration with state and local officials to bring this site online and ahead of schedule."

The new site brings mobile phone coverage to Hooversville and improves coverage along Route 403 between Hollsopple and Stoystown, according to the release.

The tower also allows county and local first responders to access AT&T's FirstNet nationwide high-speed communications network for public safety agencies during an emergency.

In December, police Chief Jonathan Wolf and fire Chief Chad Maurer said access to cellular service was vital to their departments' efforts to protect and serve the Hooversville community.

"I'm very thankful and grateful that we'll eventually have cell service here," Wolf said. "It can be difficult, and sometimes dangerous, not having cell service as a police officer, so this is a very good thing."

Maurer added, "We're very honored to have cell phone service here, especially with the fire service, with nothing down here (now) if we need to make phone calls.

"It will be a very welcome sight to have cell service here in Hooversville."

