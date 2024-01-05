The Whole Alan Wake ‘Remedyverse’ Is On Sale Right Now On PC

Alan Wake looks off screen with a disturbed look on his face.

If you’ve been eyeing (or playing) Alan Wake II lately but haven’t yet played any of the other titles in Remedy Games’ growing “Remedyverse” of connected stories, then you might want to take a look at the Epic Games Store right now. During its “Developer Spotlight” sale, Alan Wake Remastered, Alan Wake American Nightmare, Control, and both the standard and deluxe versions of Alan Wake II are all available for some pretty generous discounts.

The sale runs until January 10, 2024, so you’ve got a little under a week to take advantage of this.

Finally, Kotaku’s pick for 2023’s game of the year, Alan Wake II is on sale starting at $40 for the base game. The Deluxe Edition, which includes exclusive cosmetics and the upcoming expansions Night Springs and Lake House, can be yours for just under $60.

While Alan Wake II can certainly be played and enjoyed without having experienced the previous games, the experience is only made better by jumping into Mr. Wake’s first dark chapter in the sleepy Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls.

