Whitfield County launches free mobile app

May 13—Apple and Android phone users who aren't avid followers of social media now have a new way to stay "tapped in" with the community thanks to the My Whitfield community mobile app, said Whitfield County Public Information Officer Valeria Molina.

County officials have partnered with officials from the city of Dalton, the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Dalton Development Authority and the Dalton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau to launch the free app, which is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play online store.

Mobile users can download the app, which was developed by California-based app developer GOGov Inc., by typing "My Whitfield" in the search bar of their device's online store. The app icon is distinguishable by a logo bearing "Whitfield County Georgia — Est. 1851."

Within the app's interface, users can find links to several websites, including for the Chamber of Commerce, the city of Dalton and Whitfield County, as well as the Downtown Dalton Development Authority's Facebook page.

The app also features a "Living Here" tab that directs users to the Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority's website, where they can find information on area housing, careers and events, along with a "Things to Do" tab and a "Dalton Events" calendar section, which are updated by the Dalton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Margaret Thigpen, the director of tourism for the Dalton Convention Center and the Dalton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the app is an effective new feature for the community.

"This app is a great way to create synergy for all community news and events," Thigpen said. "Having this connection allows citizens to have all information, most importantly events and visitor information."

In a press release, Whitfield County officials said the app will continue to be updated with new features.

"We're confident that this mobile solution will not only streamline communication, but also bring us closer as a community," officials said in the press release.

Molina said the app is "basically a one-stop" for community events and information on each partner's website.

"Whenever you download the free app, it will send you push notifications to your cellphone," she said. "It's just another way to see what's going on and have it delivered straight to your phone."