Where’s the nearest ice cream truck? Mister Softee app will help

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) – Ah, the sights and sounds of summer. With temperatures are creeping up and summer programming kicking off, that beloved blue and white Mister Softee truck is right around the corner in New York City.

But how do you know where to catch the sweet treat?

The Mister Softee app, which you can download on Mister Softee’s website, will help you track the beloved jingle around the city to find your nearest dessert.

When you open the app, the famed jingle will usher you to an interactive map showing where the trucks are currently stopped across the country. Use your current location or search for a specific spot to see where the nearest truck is.

The app also holds a small amount of Mister Softee history, and documents how long each truck has been on the road. Mister Softee has been a staple of the tristate area since 1956.

